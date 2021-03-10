From North Yorkshire to Tanzania... rare rhino set to move to the wild!

Getty Images Black rhinos like this one are very rare in the wild, but conservation efforts are helping to increase their numbers.

A rare black rhinoceros that was born in the UK, is now getting ready to be released into the wild in Tanzania.

The rhino, called Chanua, was born at Chester Zoo in 2012 before being moved to Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire three years later.

Chanua will leave the UK this week and be released into the wild in a few weeks time.

After weeks of preparation and planning, she will be travelling over 7000 miles to Tanzania, in east Africa, where she will be a part of the conservation effort to increase the number of black rhinos in the wild.

Chanua's keepers at Flamingo Land say she has been going through many training exercises in order to make sure she is ready and comfortable for the 12 hour flight.

One keeper at the zoo said: "She has been eating all of her meals in the travel crate... and has reached a stage where she is quite independent and used to spending time away from the other rhinos."

Once Chanua arrives in Tanzania, she will be kept in captivity for around a month so she can get used to local food and climate.

She will then be released into the Udzungwa Forest Project.

The park's owner, Gordon Gibb, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be involved with this and it is a testament to the hard work of the keepers."

We wish Chanua well in her new forever home!

