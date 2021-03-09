play
Watch Newsround

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

The government minister responsible for children has told Newsround she hopes homeschooling is over for good.

Vicky Ford MP, who is the minister for Children and Families, said she "hopes" schools won't need to be "sending children home in those bubbles" as the government is "doing absolutely everything we can to keep classrooms as safe as we possibly can."

More than 90% of children in the UK are back at school, with all pupils in England back this week and the start of a phased return in Northern Irish schools. Pupils in Scotland and Wales had started returning at the end of February.

Mrs Ford warned that there may still be some coronavirus cases among school pupils, and those children would be asked to stay at home.

Watch more videos

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft
Video

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?
Video

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan
Video

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia
Video

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia

Strange News: The week's strangest news
Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

Top Stories

two girls working together on ipad

How is it being back at school? We want to know!

comments
banksy

Banksy to sell artwork to raise money for NHS

comments
Adele

Adele named best-selling female artist of the century

comments
Newsround Home