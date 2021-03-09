Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

The government minister responsible for children has told Newsround she hopes homeschooling is over for good.

Vicky Ford MP, who is the minister for Children and Families, said she "hopes" schools won't need to be "sending children home in those bubbles" as the government is "doing absolutely everything we can to keep classrooms as safe as we possibly can."

More than 90% of children in the UK are back at school, with all pupils in England back this week and the start of a phased return in Northern Irish schools. Pupils in Scotland and Wales had started returning at the end of February.

Mrs Ford warned that there may still be some coronavirus cases among school pupils, and those children would be asked to stay at home.