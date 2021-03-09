Back to school: 'Hopefully no more bubbles being sent home' says government minister

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home' says government minister

The government minister responsible for children has told Newsround she hopes homeschooling is over for good.

Vicky Ford MP, who is the minister for Children and Families, said she "hopes" schools won't need to be "sending children home in those bubbles" as the government is "doing absolutely everything we can to keep classrooms as safe as we possibly can."

More than 90% of children in the UK are back at school, with all pupils in England back this week and the start of a phased return in Northern Irish schools. Pupils in Scotland and Wales had started returning at the end of February.

Mrs Ford warned that there may still be some coronavirus cases among school pupils, and those children would be asked to stay at home.

How will the government help now that pupils are back?

WATCH: Children and Families minister Vicky Ford answers more of your questions

Mrs Ford, who is the MP for an area in Essex, says the most important thing for kids to do when returning to school speak to their teachers.

"If you think you need extra help, do talk to your teacher" she explained.

The minister told Newsround that there are "some piles of money that we've given to schools" to help kids who need help catching up.

The money can hopefully help pupils get some "extra one-on-one help", which could be done online or in school.

The government also think school could offer more help later in the year too. "Schools could run a summer school" suggests the minister, "which might be really helpful if you're in year 6 [and preparing to change schools]."