Grammy Awards 2021: Who'll be performing this year?

Getty Images Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will all be performing at this year's awards

One of the biggest events in the musical calendar is fast approaching!

The Grammys will be taking place in just a week's time and it has now been revealed which artists will be taking to the stage at the prestigious music event.

Audiences will be treated to an impressive line-up, with K-pop group BTS,Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish all expected to perform at the 2021 awards alongside a number of other big artists.

What can we expect from this year's ceremony?

Getty Images South African comedian Trevor Noah will host this year's awards

This year's Grammys will be hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Unlike previous years, there won't be a live audience and the majority of the nominees will be taking part in the ceremony virtually due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the big focus on music, the night will also pay tribute to the many independent venues including theatres and cinemas which have been affected by the coronavirus.

Who's in the running this year?

Getty Images Beyoncé is up for NINE awards this year

Beyoncé leads the way this year with a whopping nine nominations. Pop stars Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are also up for awards in multiple categories, with a mega six nominations each.

Billie Eilish, who made history last year when she became the first female artist to get the top prize in all four of the Grammy's main categories, is once again up for multiple awards.

There are also several artists who have been nominated for the very first time this year including BTS, Miley Cryus' younger sister Noah Cyrus and former One Directioner Harry Styles.

The awards will air live in the US on 14 March 2021 at 8pm.