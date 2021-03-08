What's coronavirus testing like in secondary schools?

As schools reopen across England, students at secondary schools are being asked to take regular tests to check if they have the virus.

The lateral flow devices can give a result in less than 30 minutes.

Pupils will do their first three tests in school with help from teachers and staff if needed, before doing twice-weekly tests at home after that.

They're voluntary but the government is encouraging people to take them to help find out who has the virus, even if they're not showing any symptoms.