Dancing on Ice 2021: Who's in the final?

ITV/Shutterstock

This year's Dancing on Ice competition is building towards the Grand Final.

And after the semi-final on Sunday night, it was revealed which celebrities had made it through to compete for the biggest prize in... er... TV reality show.. ice skating.

Now, there are just three famous faces left in the competition and they're all are in the running to be crowned this year's Dancing on Ice winner.

So who's in the final? Read on to find out and tell us who YOU think should win.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

This year's series has had its fair share of ups and downs, with a number of contestants being forced to pull out due to injuries.

Comedian Rufus Hound and actor Joe-Warren Plant also had to quit the show after both testing positive for coronavirus during the series. Joe-Warren's professional partner Vanessa Bauer also tested positive for Covid-19.

The competition was also put on hold for a week last month to allow celebrities with injuries more time to recover.

What happened this week?

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Lady Leshurr and her professional partner were awarded a perfect score for their first routine during the semi-final show

British rapper Lady Leshurr missed out on a spot in next week's final despite impressing the judges on Sunday night.

She became the first celebrity to be awarded a perfect score this series and finished at the top of the leader board, alongside actress Faye Brookes who equalled Lady Leshurr's final score. Faye was also awarded 40 points out of 40 for her second routine.

Despite two strong performances including one dedicated to her late sister who passed away last year, Lady Leshurr ended up facing Welsh athlete Colin Jackson in the skate-off.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean opted for Colin to advance to the final, which brought Lady Leshurr's Dancing on Ice journey to an end.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Lady Leshurr took on Colin Jackson in Sunday's semi-final

"Had the best time with Brendyn Hatfield, couldn't of asked for a better partner to enjoy this whole experience with," she tweeted following her departure.

"Not only that, he's one of the purest kind hearted souls I've ever came across, heart of gold. Forever making people laugh."

Then there were three!

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Colin Jackson, Faye Brookes and Sonny Jay have all made it to next week's Dancing on Ice final

Colin Jackson, Faye Brookes and radio presenter Sonny Jay have all made it to next week's Dancing on Ice final. The scores for the semi-final were incredibly close, with just two points separating the contestants at the top and bottom of the leader board.

The final takes place next Sunday where the top three will battle it on for the top spot.