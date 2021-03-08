Rangers win Scottish Premiership for first time 10 years!

Getty Images

Rangers have been crowned as the champions of Scotland for the first time in ten years!

The last nine championships have been won by their rivals Celtic but Rangers stopped them from getting 10 league titles in a row by beating St Mirren 3-0 on Saturday.

The victory gave Rangers a 20-point lead over Celtic with six games left to play, meaning that it's mathematically impossible for them to be caught.

Manager Steven Gerrard said "there is more to come" from his team after he picked up his first trophy as a manager in his third season with the club.

PA Media Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, said the victory was just the start for his team

Rangers are unbeaten in the league so far this season and have only dropped eight points on their road to the title.

They have scored 77 goals and only conceded nine.

In winning the league, Rangers have stopped Celtic from creating history as the first team ever to get ten titles in a row.

A long comeback

Getty Images As recently as 2012 Rangers were playing in the third division of Scottish football

After traditionally being one of Scotland's biggest clubs, in 2012 thy were dropped to the bottom division of Scottish football after big money problems.

They only returned to the Scottish top division in 2015.

Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, said the victory was for the fans: "They are what makes this club and it is for them and we have been down at times, really low at times, but this is an incredible high."

"There is more to come and the next thing for me, when you win, it is always what what is next," he added.

Trophies Rangers: 55 league titles; 1 UEFA Cup; 33 Scottish Cups; 27 Scottish League Cups Celtic: 51 league titles; 1 European Cup; 40 Scottish Cups; 19 Scottish League Cups;

Rangers' first game as champions will be against Celtic at Celtic Park on March 21.

Fans criticised as crowds gather to celebrate

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said she was "angry" after fans gathered outside the Rangers stadium, Ibrox, to celebrate the victory.

Lots of the people who gathered weren't social distancing and weren't wearing masks despite the government warnings to stay at home.

Getty Images Crowds gathered to celebrate the win despite orders from the government to stay home

Under current rules, public gatherings aren't allowed and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outside in Scotland.

In a tweet, Sturgeon congratulated Rangers on the title win but added: "Gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else."