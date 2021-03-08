Five things we learned from Meghan and Harry's interview

Harpo Productions - Joe Pugliese Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired in the US on Sunday

There has been A LOT of talk about of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey

The interview has now been shown on US TV and will be on ITV on the evening of Monday 8 March.

Prince Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah and they discussed a range of important topics including mental health, racism, their relationship with the media and with the Royal Family.

The pair, who moved to California after formally stepping down from royal duties in March 2020, revealed some deeply personal information about their relationship with the Royal Family and the impact it has had on them.

The show was two hours long and contained loads of info - so what key things came out of the interview?

Here's all you need to know.

1. Mental health was a big issue for the couple

Reuters Meghan spoke openly about some of the struggles she'd had with her mental health during her time as a member of the Royal Family

Meghan spoke about the impact being a part of the Royal Family had on her mental health. She revealed she'd started to feel lonely after she joined the family and felt that she'd lost her freedom.

"When I joined that family, that was the last time until we came here that I saw my passport, my driver's licence, my keys, all that gets turned over," she said.

Timeline Summer 2016: Harry and Meghan first meet May 2018: The couple marry at Windsor Castle 6 May 2019: Their son Archie is born 31 March 2020: They officially step down as senior royals after moving to Canada. They move to California later that year. 14 February 2021: The couple announce they are expecting their second child 19 February 2021: Buckingham Palace confirms they will not return as working members of the Royal Family

Meghan said limits were placed on what she could do, and even spoke about a time when she didn't leave the house for months. She shared with Oprah that at one point, she "could not feel lonelier".

She also claimed that when she asked for help with her mental health, she didn't get it.

2. Skin colour and racism

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US state of California

One of the biggest allegations that came out of the interview were around conversations within the Royal Family about how dark the skin of Meghan and Harry's first baby Archie might be.

"In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," said Meghan.

She shared that the conversations had initially taken place with Harry, who'd then passed the information onto her.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," said Harry. "At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Harry also said that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan following the racism he said his wife faced from the media.

"No-one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts," he said.

3. The impact of fake news

EPA Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals last year

A number of news stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been published over the last few years which they say just weren't true.

During the couple's interview with Oprah, Meghan spoke about one story newspapers ran a few years ago where she was said to have upset the Duchess of Cambridge a few days before her wedding to Harry.

Meghan stated that this wasn't true and that she would have wanted the false stories corrected - but said she was prevented from speaking out by people working at Buckingham Palace.

"I think it's really important for people to understand the truth," she said. "But also I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media."

Meghan said she and Harry couldn't speak out for themselves after fake stories about them were published and that they can now speak more freely after stepping down from their official roles as senior royals.

4. Relationships with members of the Royal Family

PA Media

The couple's relationship with members of the Royal Family was also a big topic during the interview.

Oprah asked Harry about his relationships with his father Prince Charles and his older brother William.

Harry shared that at one point his father stopped taking his calls after he and Meghan made the decision to step back from their royal duties.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson.

"But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Harry said he loved his older brother William to bits and they have been through a lot together, but described them as being on "different paths."

Reuters

The Duke of Sussex described his relationship with his grandmother "really good" during the interview, and he said he has spoken to her more in the last year than he has in a long time.

"She's my colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be."

Meghan spoke fondly of the Queen and spoke about a time when the couple shared a blanket with her to keep warm while they were travelling together.

5. The pair will soon welcome a baby girl!

Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a son called Archie, will soon welcome a baby girl

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting a second child last month and they've now confirmed they will be welcoming a baby girl in the summer, a sister for Archie.

Harry said it was "amazing", adding: "What more can you ask for?" - but he said they don't plan to have any more children after the new baby arrives.