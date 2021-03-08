Thousands of kids to join virtual farming classes

Getty Images Thousands of kids will be part of lambing virtually

This week, over 200,000 of you will be taking part in one of the country's biggest virtual classrooms, to learn more about the world of farming.

The UK wide events are being held to mark British Science Week and have been created by the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Students will be delving into everything from the lifecycles of farm animals and plants, to how technology can help the environment.

Kids will be given a virtual front row seat to see lambs being delivered too.

Welsh sheep farmer Sioned Davies, who will be delivering the lesson on lambing, said: "As someone who is at the start of their career in agriculture, it's really exciting to share the opportunities within farming with the next generation.

"It's even better when you get to open up a whole new world to children who may have never been on a farm, or perhaps even to the countryside."

"I have learned so much through my agricultural journey and continue to do so, for example about how we can balance food production with environmental delivery, " said Simon.

"By sharing my experience I hope to inspire school children to follow a career in agriculture - after all, life in farming is a constant education."

The NFU believe that it is essential for kids to learn all about where their food comes from and how they can care for animals and the environment for years to come.

They hope the lessons will inspire kids to take up STEM subjects - which stands for science, technology, engineering and maths - in the future and think about careers in farming.

NFU President Minette Batters said: "The sheer number of students signed up to our live lessons demonstrates the huge appetite from children and teachers alike to learn STEM subjects through agriculture, and the NFU's education programme is a fantastic way to deliver this.

"Inserting farming and rural life into the classroom is hugely important as it connects the nation's future with its heritage. Holding virtual live lessons enables children to have that exciting farming experience, even if they aren't able to physically visit a farm, and they will provide fantastic content for their first week back at school.

"These lessons also come a time when there is a growing focus on climate-friendly, high welfare food production, so it's fantastic that schools want to provide their pupils with greater understanding about how UK farmers produce the food on their plates."

