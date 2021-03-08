Adele named best-selling female album artist of the century

Adele has been named the UK's best-selling female album artist of the century!
The London-born superstar singer also holds the title for the fastest-selling album of all time, for her album 25.
The announcement was made by The British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the group that looks after the British music industry.
Some of Adele's musical influences also made the rankings - P!nk came second, followed by Madonna, Rihanna, Dido and Amy Winehouse in sixth.
Adele was born in Tottenham, North London and around the age of 10 she moved to Brixton in South London, then West Norwood.
She burst onto the UK music scene in 2007 with her breakthrough song 'Hometown Glory', after attending the selective Brit School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon.
I don't make music for eyes, I make music for ears.
Adele's three studio albums have been named after the ages she was when she wrote them - 19, 21 and 25 - and the she recently confirmed she is working on new material.
This will be her first new album for five years.
It is not yet known when it will be released, but in February, a video showed the singer performing at a friend's wedding, telling guests: "Expect my album in September."
