Adele named best-selling female album artist of the century

Last updated at 06:33
adeleGetty Images

Adele has been named the UK's best-selling female album artist of the century!

The London-born superstar singer also holds the title for the fastest-selling album of all time, for her album 25.

The announcement was made by The British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the group that looks after the British music industry.

Some of Adele's musical influences also made the rankings - P!nk came second, followed by Madonna, Rihanna, Dido and Amy Winehouse in sixth.

adeleGetty Images
The singer is loved by millions of fans all over the world

Adele was born in Tottenham, North London and around the age of 10 she moved to Brixton in South London, then West Norwood.

She burst onto the UK music scene in 2007 with her breakthrough song 'Hometown Glory', after attending the selective Brit School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon.

I don't make music for eyes, I make music for ears.

Adele, Rolling Stone, 2011
Adele holding lots of awardsAFP/Getty
Adele made Grammy award history in 2017, by picking up six awards in one night
Is Adele going to release a new album?

Adele's three studio albums have been named after the ages she was when she wrote them - 19, 21 and 25 - and the she recently confirmed she is working on new material.

This will be her first new album for five years.

It is not yet known when it will be released, but in February, a video showed the singer performing at a friend's wedding, telling guests: "Expect my album in September."

Do you love Adele? Get in touch and tell us why below...

