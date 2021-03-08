play
Top tips for feeling confident about periods

People are often embarrassed to talk about periods.

In Let's Talk About Periods: A Newsround Special Lauren Layfield hears from celebrities, children and experts and discovers what periods are, people's attitudes towards them and why it's important to open up the conversation.

Kasey Robinson runs workshops for children teaching them what periods are, the products available to them but also how to feel confident talking about periods.

Kasey's tell us her top three tips to feeling confident about periods and how to talk about them.

