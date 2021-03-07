Back to school: What are you looking forward to?

Getty Images

All pupils in England, and many in Northern Ireland will be returning to the classroom from Monday, when schools start to reopen.

They will be joining lots of kids in Scotland and Wales, who started making their return in February.

Prime minister, Boris Johnson said the plans mark the beginning of life getting back to normal.

"The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus. It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality - and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step." He said.

If you are not returning to school yet, you can find out what is happing in your area here When are UK schools hoping to reopen?

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: "Tomorrow will mark a moment of joy for millions of people across the country - from the students going back to class to the teachers who can't wait to get them back - as young people walk through their school and college gates and are reunited with their friends."

