Coronavirus: Send in your back to school questions

Getty Images

Kids across England are gearing up to head back to school on Monday 8 March.

But after all this time away from the classroom, you might have some questions about how school is going to work.

"What is the science of wearing a mask?" "Do school bubbles work?" "Will I get a vaccine?"

Whatever questions you have, we want to know! And we'll be asking Operation Ouch's very own Dr Ronx to answer them.

Send your questions in using the uploader below or write them in the comments.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.