play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Send in your back to school questions

Last updated at 06:56
comments
View Comments
boy-in-school-uniform-wearing-maskGetty Images

Kids across England are gearing up to head back to school on Monday 8 March.

But after all this time away from the classroom, you might have some questions about how school is going to work.

"What is the science of wearing a mask?" "Do school bubbles work?" "Will I get a vaccine?"

Whatever questions you have, we want to know! And we'll be asking Operation Ouch's very own Dr Ronx to answer them.

Send your questions in using the uploader below or write them in the comments.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Chloe and Motley
play
1:26

Meet the multi-coloured Macaw who's a social media hit

a laysan albatross

World's oldest bird hatches chick at age 70

comments
Ham House and National Trust interactive map

Interactive map shows UK areas at risk of climate change

comments
Newsround Home