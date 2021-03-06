Check out this rare (and VERY cute) baby okapi!

A baby okapi has been born at Chester Zoo. The okapi, nicknamed the ‘African unicorn’ due to their shy and mysterious nature, was only discovered in 1901 and is the only known living relative of the giraffe.
Zookeepers have named the female calf Nia Nia after a village in the Democratic Republic of Congo – the only place in the world where okapis are found in the wild.
Chester Zoo
Aww, look at those beautiful eyes! Conservationists say the new arrival is a ‘vital’ boost to the endangered species breeding programme. Despite their protected status, the species has suffered a 50% decline in the past two decades - a result of hunting for its meat and skin, habitat loss and civil unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Chester Zoo
Guess what - okapi's can lick their own ears! And aren't these ears glorious! The okapi’s tongue measures between 14 and 18 inches long – that’s long enough to clean its ears and wash its eyelids. Amazing!
Chester Zoo
Keepers at Chester Zoo have described the rare new okapi calf as “all ears and long, spindly legs!” The okapi’s zebra-like stripes on its back legs allow offspring to easily follow their mothers into the dense forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, keeping them well hidden from predators.
Chester Zoo
Nia Nia spent the first few weeks of her life snuggled up in a cosy nest and has only recently stepped outside for the first time. Her mum is seven-years-old and called K’tusha.
Chester Zoo
The best fact has been saved 'til last... Newborn okapi's don’t take their first poo until they reach one month old!