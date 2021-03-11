Rock star Ricky Wilson is swapping his microphone for a paintbrush in his brand new CBBC art show!

Ricky, who is lead singer of the band Kaiser Chiefs and a former coach on The Voice, spoke to Martin about what we can expect from Ricky Wilson's Art Jam.

He invites some of his celebrity mates over to his art studio for amazing stories, surprising secrets and A LOT of laughter.

We also learn Ricky's views on art and how we can all be artists ourselves, as well as how art helped him through school.

All episodes of Ricky Wilson's Art Jam available now on BBC iPlayer