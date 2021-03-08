play
Watch Newsround

Women's Rights Movement: How the fight for equality began

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global event which happens every year on 8 March to celebrate the achievements of women and call for gender equality.

IWD has been marked for over 100 years with the first gathering held in 1911.

More than one million women and men attended rallies in Europe, campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination.

But the struggle for women's rights began long before then.

Hayley explains how the movement evolved in Britain.

Watch more videos

Women's Rights Movement: How the fight for equality began
Video

Women's Rights Movement: How the fight for equality began

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft
Video

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?
Video

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan
Video

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia
Video

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia

Strange News: The week's strangest news
Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

Top Stories

six-school-children-wave-to-camera
play
1:53

'Be brave, be yourself!' Back to school advice from Scottish and Welsh children

Lauren Layfield

Let's Talk About Periods: A Newsround Special

comments
Fish and stereo

Meet the baby fish that LOVES classic hip-hop

comments
Newsround Home