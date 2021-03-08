International Women's Day (IWD) is a global event which happens every year on 8 March to celebrate the achievements of women and call for gender equality.

IWD has been marked for over 100 years with the first gathering held in 1911.

More than one million women and men attended rallies in Europe, campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination.

But the struggle for women's rights began long before then.

Hayley explains how the movement evolved in Britain.