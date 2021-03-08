Professor Sarah Gilbert: UK vaccine expert gets big award

PA Media

Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the experts behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been given a prestigious award.

It's the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) Albert Medal.

Others who have won this award before her include Winston Churchill, Marie Curie and Stephan Hawking!

"It is a great honour to receive this award," she said.

"The creation and the development of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine came after I had worked in this field for many years, learning how to move quickly from a concept to a licensed vaccine, which involves numerous steps along the way.

"With a great team at Oxford we developed a 'vaccine for the world' which is now being used to save lives in many countries; our goal from the very beginning."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. STEM: Prof Sarah Gilbert hopes vaccine success inspires more kids to get into science

The RSA awards chief director said: "The RSA's Albert Medal celebrates the best in innovation, and the Oxford vaccine is a huge triumph for British creativity, research and development."

The RSA are said to be delighted she has accepted the award and joined an esteemed list of winners before her!