Amazing pictures of the night sky taken by 16-year-old

Wigtown Book Festival Company Meet Helena!

Helena is 16 and from Wigtown in southern Scotland and has an out of this world hobby, she takes pictures of space!

This is called astrophotography and its earned her thousands of Youtube subscribers and her own exhibition.

Helena says she has been interested in space since she was seven but only got really into deep space photography in April 2020.

She started a YouTube channel to share her photographs as she wanted to share her excitement about space with other people and encourage them to have a go.

"I wanted to start right from the beginning - with absolutely nothing - to show you what it is actually like, because a lot of people don't show that side," she explained.

"The other main reason was to inspire younger women in science, particularly astrophotography, because that was another thing I noticed a lack of when I got into the hobby as well."

She says that for her 10th birthday she asked for a Celestron starter telescope that she would look at the Moon at from her windowsill.

Although she now uses more high tech equipment she says a camera and a tripod are good to get a 'taste' of the taking pictures of space.

Helena Cochrane She took this really detailed photo of the Moon which shows the craters on its surface

She said the benefit of lockdown was that she had the time to concentrate on her photography as it is an ideal hobby because you do it alone in your garden.

Helena Cochrane One of Helena's photographs called 'Night sky'

Helena loved seeing things in space so much she wanted others to know how great it is.

As she couldn't do that in lockdown she thought sharing her photos online could help.

Since then she has made lots of friends who share her interest.

Helena Cochrane You can take better photographs of the sky when there is not much light pollution

Lots of her fellow astrophotographers are a little jealous of Helena living in Scotland.

In Scotland, there's not as much light pollution as there is in other parts of the world.

Helena Cochrane

Light pollution is measured on the Bortle scale.

Bortle one means little to no light pollution and Bortle nine is middle-of-London level light pollution.

Where Helena is based - light pollution is Bortle 2-3!

Helena Cochrane This is Wigtown Bay where Helena lives

"They are all very jealous of my skies and I never take them for granted."

Helena's pictures have got her place on the panel at the Big Bang Festival in an event on Saturday called Reach for the Stars.

She wants to share her excitement for astrophotography with as many people as she can, and has no plans of stopping her hobby anytime soon!