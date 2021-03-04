BTS: Band announced as global recording artist of 2020

EPA/Sports Seoul Hugely successful band BTS have taken another big win!

For all you K-pop fans out there, we have good news! BTS have been named global recording artist of 2020 by IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

BTS had tough competition but managed to beat Taylor Swift who came 2nd, Drake 3rd, The Weeknd 4th and Billie Eilish in 5th place.

BTS have become the first winners of the prestigious title who perform mostly in a language other than English.

Chief Executive of IFPI, Frances Moore, said: "They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.

"We would like to congratulate RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and we are excited to see what they have in store next."

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Korean pop band have had a huge year

Map My Soul: 7, the massive album that was released in February last year became one of the most pre-ordered albums of all time, reaching number 1 in more than 20 countries.

Dynamine is the first track recorded in English for the Korean band -released last August and gave the band their first US number 1, whilst also breaking streaming records on its release day on YouTube and Spotify.

The award is calculated by the IFPI according to an artist or group's worldwide sales, whether that be in digital streams such as Spotify or physical copies like album CDs.

Are you a BTS fan? What do you think of them winning this award? Let us know in the comments.