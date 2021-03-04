The British Academy Game Awards nominations are in!

Getty Images/Sony Interactive Entertainment/Mediat

The nominations have been announced for this year's British Academy Game Awards and there are some great contenders.

Loads of big names are in the running to win a Bafta at the awards will be an online only event taking place on 25 March.

Some games like Animal Crossing, Dreams and Fall Guys are nominated in multiple categories so could win more than one award!

There are loads of games competing in lots of different categories but here is Newsround's list of the big ones to watch out for.

So which games are up for which awards? Read on to find out and let us know what you think of the nominations in the comments.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo/Animal Crossing

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been nominated a massive six times! It is up for the Family, Best Game, Game Beyond Entertainment, Game Design, Multiplayer and the prestigious EE Game of the Year award.

New Horizons has sold 31 million copies worldwide since its release and is the 15th best-selling video game in history, so no wonder it has received so many nominations!

Fall Guys

Mediatonic

The massively popular battle royale game has received a total of five nominations in the Family, Evolving Game, Multiplayer, Original Property and British Game categories - not bad for clumsy jellybeans!

This is great news for Epic Games which recently announced it has bought Mediatonic, the company that created Fall Guys.

Dreams

Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Media Molecule's game creation system Dreams has earned itself a whopping six nominations! The categories include Artistic Achievement, British Game, Evolving Game, Family, Game Beyond Entertainment, and Technical Achievement categories.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Miles Morales has come in swinging to sweep up five nominations in the Technical Achievement, Narrative, Music, Best Game, Audio Achievement and Animation categories.

The massively popular sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man received an 85/100 on Metacritic and will be one to watch with rumours of a sequel circulating.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The spinoff of the LittleBigPlanet series featuring Sackboy, the series' title character has been nominated in four categories which are British Game, Family, Multiplayer and Music.

Other games to receive a nod include Astro's Playroom with three nominations in the Family, Game Design and Audio Achievement Categories, Ori and the Will of the Wisps with two nominations in the Animation and Music categories, Minecraft Dungeons with a nomination in the Family category, and Fortnite with an Evolving Game nomination.

The Bafta Game awards will stream live online from 7:00pm on 25th March.

Let us know in the comments what your favourite game has been this year!