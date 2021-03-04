play
Footage sent of seabed in deepest part of the ocean

Richard Garriott recently broke a new record after becoming the first person to travel to space, North and South Poles and now reach the deepest point a human has reached below the surface of the ocean.

He travelled down 36,000 ft to the bottom of the Mariana Trench and collected samples off the seabed floor in an attempt to discover any new species.

Along with the science team who travelled with him, he is also examining the impact of plastic pollution has at the bottom of the ocean.

Whilst we don't see any strange aliens here, Richard and his team hope that new discoveries will be made from these samples when they are analysed.

