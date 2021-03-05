Richard Garriot: Adventurer dives to deepest part of ocean

Michael Dubno Breaking records: Richard is pictured as he begins his decent into the depths of an area called Challenger Deep

Richard Garriott AKA Lord British is a British-American adventurer with some pretty impressive feats already under his belt.

After exploring Earth's atmosphere he has now tackled the depths of the ocean - going a record breaking 36,000ft below the surface of the sea in the Mariana Trench.

The aim of the journey is to discover new species by collecting samples from the floor of the ocean, as well as examining the impact of plastic pollution in Earth's deepest depths.

The journey means Richard is the first man to have orbited the Earth as well as completing the deepest dive in history!

To keep him company, he took books and poems by young fans to read.

Richard said: "As a child my parents instilled the passion for exploring and observing as a method of learning and understanding.

"As an adult, I find inspiration in exploring what often feels like alien environments and am pleased that we have often been able to make important scientific contributions along the way."

Richard Garriot Richard has been documenting his experience in the depths of the ocean

Who is Richard Garriott?

Richard Garriott is a British-American adventurer who has completed some pretty impressive feats in his career.

Taking his adventures to the extreme, he has lived and worked in Earth's orbit on the International Space Station (ISS). Taken the dives to the shipwrecked Titanic and explored both the North and South Poles.

He likes to keep himself busy!

Richard also has a keen interest in deep sea life forms, even coming across new discoveries in samples from deep sea hydrothermal vents , which are cracks in the sea floor which heated water flows through.

On top of all of this, he is also a video game developer! Richard founded his own video game development company, Portalarium, back in 2009.

This is where his nickname Lord British comes from through a character in his video game Ultima.

Triton submarines/caladan oceanic Richard travelled vertically to reach the depths of an area in the Mariana Trench called Challenger Deep on his submersible called Limited Factor

What is the Challenger Deep?

The Challenger Deep is the deepest known point on Earth's seabed. After spending 12 hours in a deep-sea submarine, Richard emerged from the depths of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean on 1 March.

He travelled 36,000ft into the depths of the ocean in a submersible named Limited Factor - built by the same team that built the submersible used in David Attenborough's Planet Earth 2.

A submersible is different to a submarine - submarines travel forwards and backwards, but a submersible can only travel upwards and downwards.

It's incredibly difficult for a human to travel so deep due to the pressure increase, but Richard was kept safe by 90mm of thick titanium in the submersible so that he would not experience any pressure changes.

What was he expecting to find?

The creatures that you find at this depth in the ocean are very different to the ones that we know closer to the surface, but Richard isn't expecting to find any alien. Maybe some new species that look pretty alien though!

The science team who travelled with Richard collected biological samples and shot video footage of the seabed floor. They are hoping to discover new species amongst these samples, but this needs to be checked by scientists back on land.

The dive was also to help study the environmental impact humans are having on the planet by analysing plastic pollution at Earth's deepest points.