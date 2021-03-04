play
The Masked Dancer: Everything you need to know about the new ITV show

Last updated at 16:22
If you were a fan of The Masked Singer (who wasn't?) then you'll be pleased to hear that it's inspired a new show which will be coming your way soon - The Masked Dancer!

It will follow a similar format, with celebrity contestants performing unique dances (instead of songs!), whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks.

And it will be down to the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Joel Dommett will once again by the punning presenter and Strictly pro dancer Oti Mabuse will join the panel, alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

The series will be air on ITV later in the spring and you can let us know what you think about the idea in our vote, and have your say in the comments below.

What else do we know?

Oti-MabuseGetty Images
Oti will join the panel to provide a bit of dancing expertise

The Masked Dancer follows in the footsteps of the successful The Masked Singer - which had 10 million viewers for the final episode.

The new show will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on characters and show off their best moves in a bid to wow the panel.

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces are behind the masks.

But in the US version of the show - which is on now - viewers ALSO get clues to the mystery identities in the dances themselves AND viewers and panellists also get to hear the contestants' actual speaking voices.

Oti said: "I'm so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I'm a huge fan of The Masked Singer... so I just can't wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers... looking for clues - it's going to be so much fun!!!"

Joel DommettGetty Images
Joel Dommett will be presenting the show

"Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! I'm looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times," added presenter Joel Dommett.

But which panellist will solve the clues first?

"What people don't know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!" said Jonathan Ross.

Erm... we're not too sure about that Jonathan!

