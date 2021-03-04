Prince Philip recovering from successful heart procedure

Getty Images Prince Philip has completed 22,219 solo events or public meetings since 1952

The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, was taken to hospital on 16 February as a precaution after feeling unwell.

He was being treated for an infection and moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for tests and observation on his heart.

Buckingham Palace said the procedure took place on Wednesday and that the duke would remain in hospital for treatment and rest for a number of days.

@RoyalFamily A special photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for World Book Day

The exact reason for the duke's initial admission into hospital was not disclosed, but it was not related to coronavirus.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced he had been transferred to Barts by ambulance.

St Bartholomew's Hospital is an NHS hospital and home to Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular unit - that means anything to do with the heart.

Members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, have continued with their official duties during the duke's hospital stay.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family's Twitter feed has issued a photograph of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Balmoral Castle in 1976 to mark World Book Day.