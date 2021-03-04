play
image

World Book Day 2021: Your AMAZING costumes!

Thursday 4 March 20201 is World Book Day - when you dress up to celebrate books, authors and reading! We wanted to know what your costumes were and you did NOT disappoint! Check out these incredible outfits.
Watch out Gangsta Granny is about! QueenCandyRainbow has dug out her best burglar mask and pearls for her World Book Day costume. She's celebrating the famous David Walliams book about a boring old granny who loves cabbage - but isn't quite what she seems!
gangsta-granny
Where's Zara? Zara took inspiration from the book that has given her hours of fun during lockdown for her costume - all she needs now is 1000 friends in similar costumes to hide herself properly!
wheres-wally-costume
It's Stickman! It's Stickman! It's Stickman, that's he! Chase has used old cardboard boxes, Velcro, paper and even a real stick to make his Stickman costume. Now that is seriously impressive!
stickman-costume
Chevon is sweeping his way to school as a servant from the Horrible Histories book Villainous Victorians.
boy-dressed-as-victorian-servant
KuhuOnBBC is flying into World Book Day as Mildred Hubble from the Worst Witch.
the-worst-witch-costume
Anjana dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and says her favourite book is Princess Stories by Miles Kelly.
belle
Joshua's school all dressed up as cats. He used his headphones that he uses for his remote learning, as cat ears! What a purr-fect way to keep listening in an online lesson
boy-dressed-as-cat
Charli wanted to honour her hero, the late Captain Sir Tom Moore for her costume. Nice side burns Charli!
sir-captain-tom-moore
Wow! TreesWood has created a head on a hinge for his Harry Potter style World Book Day look. He's going as Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington or 'Nearly headless Nick'.
nearly-headless-nick-harry-potter
We all love the The Very Hungry Caterpillar? Oscar has dressed up as him for World Book Day but just how much fruit has he eaten today?
the-very-hungry-caterpillar

