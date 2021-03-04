Horrible Histories author Terry Deary knows a thing or two about history and just how horrible it can be.

Well then, who better than Terry to tell us some fun - and not so fun - ways that children throughout history have entertained themselves!

From a Tudor game of Loggats to a bit of the Roman Micare.

Check out the video to see what else children got up to through the pages of history!

You can find more from Terry in his new book Up and Away - and also in some of the classic Horrible History books like “Terrifying Tudors” and “Rotten Romans” which have just been re-released.

Horrible, but in a really fun way!