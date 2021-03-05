play
Watch Newsround

Mother's Day: Send us your messages!

Last updated at 07:05
comments
View Comments
A young girl gives a flower to her mother in bed.Getty Images
We want to see all your messages for Mother's Day!

The past year has been a challenging one for lots of you, and the adults in your lives have spent much more time looking after you during lockdowns and restrictions.

Since schools have been closed, your parents and adults might have had to help you with home learning too.

Mother's Day is 14 March this year, and we want your messages to your mums or to that special person in your life thanking them for everything they do for you.

Make sure to send in a video explaining everything you appreciate about them - tell us how much you love them and why!

Watch this Father's Day video for some inspiration!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Father's Day: Kids tell us all about their dads

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

More like this

Rangers watching elephants on video screen.

Live stream of wildlife could help protect animals from poachers

Cairn Toul represented in Minecraft

Minecraft: Cairngorms National Park recreated in game

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

What to expect a lateral flow test might look like

Everything you need to know about England's secondary school testing

comments
1
masked singer

Are YOU ready for The Masked... Dancer!

comments
Spiderman, a fall guy, and sackboy are after a BAFTA trophy

The Bafta Game Awards nominations are here!

comments
1
Newsround Home