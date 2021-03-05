Mother's Day: Send us your messages!

The past year has been a challenging one for lots of you, and the adults in your lives have spent much more time looking after you during lockdowns and restrictions.
Since schools have been closed, your parents and adults might have had to help you with home learning too.
Mother's Day is 14 March this year, and we want your messages to your mums or to that special person in your life thanking them for everything they do for you.
Make sure to send in a video explaining everything you appreciate about them - tell us how much you love them and why!
Watch this Father's Day video for some inspiration!
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
