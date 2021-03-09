play
Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

With more film companies wanting to tell stories from people who're not usually represented in Hollywood films, Disney has released its latest movie starring a mostly all Asian-American cast.

In almost 90 years, Disney has its first ever South East Asian heroine and the star of the movie is very excited!

Although the film is based in the fantasy land Kumandra, the movie uses many references to South East Asian cultures and themes.

In a 2020 report, they found that South East Asian actors only make up 4.9% of roles on American film viewing platforms.

Kelly Tran who plays Raya says she feels "special" in this role, as she "grew up in a world where she didn't see herself in media at all."

Shanequa had some time with them to get all of the details!

