Hundreds of islands 'growing' in the Pacific
Researchers have discovered that hundreds of islands appear to be growing in the Pacific Ocean, despite the threat of rising sea levels.
Scientists from the University of Auckland in Australia found that some islands have grown as much as 8% in size over the last 70 years.
They used satellite images and data gathered on site to discover the changes.
The researchers believe this evidence could help low-lying islands in the Pacific and Indian Ocean adapt to global warming in the future.