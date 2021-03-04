2021 Blue Peter Book Awards: We have your winners!

Michael O'Mara LTD/Knights of Media We have your winners!

It's World Book Day, a charity event that takes place on the first Thursday in March every year. Well, to celebrate your favourite books, the 2021 Blue Peter Book Awards have crowned their winners!

After an extremely tight competition, the winner of Best Story goes to A Kind of Spark - the first novel by writer Elle McNicoll that challenges autism stereotypes, and most importantly teaches people that there are many different ways to be autistic.

Our next winner is A Day in the life of a Poo, a Gnu and You, for best Books with Facts. Author Mike Barfield and Illustrator Jess Bradley offered pretty much everything from brains to farts, Japanese Knotweed to Mars rovers and everything else in between.

Diana Gerald, CEO at BookTrust said: "Every year without fail the Blue Peter Book Awards showcase the exceptional talent in the world of children's books and this year is no different. As always, it was a very close call, but Elle, Mike and Jess triumphed."

Knights Of Media A Kind of Spark - winner of Best Story

A Kind of Spark

A Kind of Spark comes from first time novelist Elle McNicoll, who is a neurodivergent writer. Neurodivergent refers to someone who learns in diverse ways compared to others and includes a wide range of young people.

The book aims to challenge stereotypes that are often associated with autism, by exploring the different ways that someone could be autistic.

The story follows 11-year-old Addie, who campaigns for memorialising the victims of a historic witch trial in Scotland and hopes to change the way her neighbours view her along the way.

After being crowned winner for Blue Peter's Book Award's Best Story, author Elle McNoil said: "As someone who grew up watching Blue Peter and discovering brilliant new books from the show, it is an extraordinary moment to be included.

"To be a part of their World Book Day celebrations is great, and to have been voted the winner by readers is life changing."

Michael O'Mara Books LTD A Day in the life of a Poo, a Gnu and You - winner of best Story with Facts

A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You

Winner of Best Book with facts goes to Author Mike Barfield and Illustrator Jess Bradley for their colourful book A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You, a book that is packed with comics and diagrams.

Each element of the book - which covers topics such as brains, farts and snowflakes - has its own page and is written in the form of first-person diaries.

Author Mike Barfield said: "Winning any award is a huge honour but winning the Blue Peter Book Award is extra special."

After hearing the announcement of their win, illustrator Jess Bradley said: "I had so much fun drawing everything from poos to gnus, and I'm really happy to know that so many children enjoyed reading about them!"

Elle, Mike and Jess were in the Blue Peter studio to talk about their books and winning the titles, if you missed it don't worry you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Do you have any favourite books you've read recently? Let us know in the comments!