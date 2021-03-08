To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. International Women's Day: How did the women's rights movement start?

8 March 2021 marks International Women's Day.

It's a day that celebrates 'the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women' whilst also calling for equality - where men and women are treated the same.

No one government, country, charity or group is responsible for it and this year's theme is choosing to challenge.

"A challenged world is an alert world," say its organisers. "And from challenge comes change."

Over a century of change

International Women's Day (IWD) has been marked for over 100 years with the first gathering held in 1911.

More than one million women and men attended IWD rallies in Europe, campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination.

But the struggle for women's rights began long before then. For example, only since the suffragette movement in the early 20th Century did women get the right to vote here in the UK.

It's a struggle that's been ongoing since ancient times.

In Ancient Rome, laws - created by men - ensured that women had no public voice and no role in public life.

This inequality between genders continued all the way up until the 19th Century, where an afternoon tea sparked a revolution...

Women's Rights Movement - How it all happened

Although quality of life may have improved for women, their rights and equality to men had not. Step up Elizabeth Cady Stanton, an American rights activist.

In 1848 she held the first Woman's Rights convention in New York, calling for changes to be made to the laws so that that women could have an equal place within society.

Things like the right to vote, or having control over their own money and property.

She finally forced changes in the law in America. People were beginning to take notice.

In 1869 the National Woman Suffrage Association was formed in the USA, with its main goal to make sure that women had the right to vote.

Countries all around the world began to see a rise in women's suffrage movements and in 1888 the International Women's Council was formed, to promote equality and human rights for women.

Hayley explains what happened next... and how World War One changed everything.

Clearly the suffrage movements in the UK were a huge source of change. These women chose to challenge the norms of society. Find out more about the amazing women who have changed the world.

Women had very few rights at all, especially once they were married. Even Queen Victoria, the British monarch, didn't think that women should have anything to do with politics. A woman's place was at home.

Women get the vote at last

Following victory during World War One on 6 February 1918 an important law was passed which changed the UK forever.

It was called the Representation of the People Act 1918. It was an important law because it finally recognised the part women had played in the war, and gave them a right to vote for the very first time.

Before this law, women weren't allowed to vote in general elections at all.

And so began the first real steps of change and a fight for equality that continues in modern society today.

