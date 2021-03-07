Why should we feel comfortable talking about periods?

Half of the world's population have periods - yet people are often embarrassed to talk about them. Let's Talk About Periods: A Newsround special into why this is.

Lauren Layfield meets experts, celebrities and children to find out what periods are, people's attitudes towards them and why it's important to open up the conversation.

This Newsround Special wants to bust the taboo and encourage everyone to ask questions and share knowledge.

We heard from you some of you at home on why you think everyone should feel comfortable talking about periods. Take a look.