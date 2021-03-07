To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Let's Talk About Periods: A Newsround Special

People are often embarrassed to talk about periods.

Well Lauren Layfield has been finding out more in this Newsround Special called Let's Talk About Periods.

Lauren meets experts, celebrities and children to find out what periods are, people's attitudes towards them and why it's important to open up the conversation.

This Newsround Special wants to encourage everyone to ask questions and share their knowledge.

What is a period?

Period is short for menstrual period or menstruation. Periods are part of a woman's reproductive system.

A period happens because of changes in hormones in the body. These hormones cause ovulation, when an egg is released from one of the ovaries and also cause the lining of the uterus to build up.

If this egg is fertilised then it may go on to create a baby, and the lining of blood and tissue will support that. If it isn't fertilised, then the egg dissolves and the lining breaks down and bleeds out of the body through the vagina for a few days. This happens around every 28 days and is called a menstrual period.

You tell us why we should feel comfortable talking about periods.

Even celebrities have period stories!

Getty Images/Bytesquad/Instagram Celebrities Dani Harmer, Vick Hope and Bytesquad share their stories

Dani Harmer, Vick Hope and Bytesquad have shared their period stories and experiences with us.

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer said: "My first period was when I was about 12 years old and I was actually at a cheerleading competition so it actually couldn't have come at a worst time."

I would even go buy tampons for my friend because she didn't have any. I was like walking to Poundland like I don't know what to get, I don't know which one to get, there are so many sizes what do I do? SebbyJon , Bytesquad

Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope told us how she spoke about periods with her friends: "We used to talk about our period in code at school. We used to call our period, surfing the crimson wave or just surfing."

The average age to start your period is 12. Bytesquad member Lily Rose started a bit later: "I was a late bloomer so my first period was when I was 16. I remember being too shy and I didn't want to tell my dad, so I told my mum."

The experts

Getty Images Dr Alex George talks to Lauren about the medical side of periods

Lauren also meets experts to find out more about what periods are.

Dr Alex George, A&E doctor and the UK's first Youth Mental Health Ambassador, chats to Lauren about the medical side of periods. He said: "Girls usually start their period around 12 years old... it varies at times; some people might be a bit younger and sometimes a bit older."

Periods are completely normal and fine most of the time. Dr Alex George adds: "I think it's important to learn what is normal for you, so if you're having any changes in bleeding or any pain or anything that is worrying you, see a doctor and ask."

If you or anyone you know has questions or worries about anything that you have read in this article, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

You can also call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111 for advice.

Let's Talk About Periods: A Newsround Special is on at 7pm, Monday 8th March on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.