Coronavirus: The Isle of Man goes back into lockdown

More than 40 cases have been connected to a ferry crew member

The Isle of Man has re-entered lockdown after an increase in coronavirus cases on the island.

Part of the outbreak is thought to have started from an infected ferry crew member, although some cases remain unexplained.

The island had previously ended coronavirus rules, including social distancing at the end of January, but these latest restrictions come into effect from midnight on Wednesday 3 March for 21 days.

Getty Images

The Isle of Man is an island that is ten miles wide and 30 miles long, located between England and Northern Ireland in the middle of the Irish Sea.

Eighty thousand (80,000) people live there and the island has its own government and makes its own rules.

In a press conference Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the lockdown followed the discovery of "further cases that have caused us concern", including two where the source was unknown.

It follows a case at a school on the island, where all Year 8 pupils and everyone they live with, were told to isolate.

It's just over a month since the island was able to lift restrictions and removed all social distancing measures.

The island has had very strict rules on who can enter the island and recorded no coronavirus cases from 15 June to 7 January this year.

People are required to stay at home except for exercise or essential travel

I know this will be far from easy this time for so many. But we believe the alternative is now even more costly. Dr Henrietta Ewart , Isle of Man, Director of Public Health

But following the latest outbreak, Director of Public Health on the Island, Dr Henrietta Ewart, said that despite successes such as the vaccination programme, "we need to intervene now".

Under the new measures, people will be required to stay at home unless for exercise or essential travel, avoid mixing with other households and socially distance when outside.

Schools will be shut to most pupils and non-essential businesses will be required to close.

And all hospitality and leisure venues will also shut their doors to customers although takeaway and delivery services will be allowed.

It's hoped that the restrictions known as a 'circuit breaker' will prevent the spread of the virus on the island meaning rules can be lifted again in three weeks' time.

"If everyone does their bit - we will again stamp out the current outbreak that seems to be moving under the surface of our community," said Dr Ewart.