Census 2021: What is it and why does it matter?

The Census is a huge survey filled out by adults every 10 years which counts all people and households in England and Wales. This year Census day is Sunday 21 March.

The Census asks lots of questions like where people live, what jobs they do, what language they speak and even how many cars they own. Everyone answers the same questions.

It is useful to count the population but the results are also used by organisations to make decisions on public services such as transport, education and healthcare.

Getty Images Women at work using some of the machines used in the counting and classifying information collected from Britain's 1931 population census

This Census is carried about by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and is given to all households and people in England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics carries out the Census for England and Wales. Northern Ireland Statistics Agency (NISRA) organises it for Northern Ireland and in Scotland the National Records of Scotland conducts the survey there.

Scotland's next Census will take place in 2022.

What is the Census?

The Census is a survey conducted by ONS

It is takes place every 10 years

Its aim is to collect data on the population which will be used by the government and organisation to help make decisions about people's lives

The Census has been happening for almost 200 years, with the first official one taking place in 1801

Who should fill in a Census?

The Census will be sent to every household in England and Wales. Each householder has to complete the questionnaire for their household and they can either answer the individual questions for each household member or each member can answer their own.

Children do not need to fill in the Census, your parent/guardian will complete this for you.

Getty Images This is part of the 1841 Buckingham Palace Census, look closely and you can see Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

How do you fill it in?

This year the Census should be completed on, or soon after, Sunday 21 March. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill per household and 10 minutes per person.

This year's Census can be filled out online, adults can complete it using any device including a mobile phone or tablet.

If people have trouble filling it in, ONS is offering help through its website, phone, social media, email or text message services.

Getty Images

What if you don't complete the Census?

Once Sunday 21st March has passed, Census field officers will visit households who haven't completed the forms. Field officers are there to persuade people to take part in the Census and help anyone fill it in too.

If after this a household does not submit a completed Census they will be committing a crime and could face a fine of up to £1000.

What is the data used for?

The information collected from the questionnaire helps organisations such as local authorities plan and fund services the population needs because they have a idea of who lives in which area.

The last Census took place in 2011. The results from the survey informed many decisions, for example, in Bristol the results where used to help decide how to fund local housing improvements.

What questions does the Census ask? Here are some examples What is your name?

What is your age?

Are you a schoolchild or student in full-time education?

What is your country of birth?

What is your main language?

How do you usually travel for work?

What type of central heating does this accommodation have?

Which of the following best describes your sexual orientation? Straight/Heterosexual, Gay or Lesbian, Bisexual, Other sexual orientation

Prof Sir Ian Diamond is the UK's national statistician and is looking at cheaper ways to conduct the questionnaire, so this could be the last Census to be carried out.

The ONS said an estimated £906m would be spent on carrying out the survey in England and Wales.

The government would have the final say on any changes to how the Census is conducted.