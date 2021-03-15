play
Census 2021: What is it and why does it matter?

Last updated at 06:51
computer with the census on and paper census next to itPA Media

The Census is a huge survey filled out by adults every 10 years which counts all people and households in England and Wales. This year Census day is Sunday 21 March.

The Census asks lots of questions like where people live, what jobs they do, what language they speak and even how many cars they own. Everyone answers the same questions.

It is useful to count the population but the results are also used by organisations to make decisions on public services such as transport, education and healthcare.

women at work in factory using machines to count information gathered from the censusGetty Images
Women at work using some of the machines used in the counting and classifying information collected from Britain's 1931 population census

This Census is carried about by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and is given to all households and people in England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics carries out the Census for England and Wales. Northern Ireland Statistics Agency (NISRA) organises it for Northern Ireland and in Scotland the National Records of Scotland conducts the survey there.

Scotland's next Census will take place in 2022.

What is the Census?
  • The Census is a survey conducted by ONS
  • It is takes place every 10 years
  • Its aim is to collect data on the population which will be used by the government and organisation to help make decisions about people's lives
  • The Census has been happening for almost 200 years, with the first official one taking place in 1801

Who should fill in a Census?

The Census will be sent to every household in England and Wales. Each householder has to complete the questionnaire for their household and they can either answer the individual questions for each household member or each member can answer their own.

Children do not need to fill in the Census, your parent/guardian will complete this for you.

The Buckingham Palace census from 1841Getty Images
This is part of the 1841 Buckingham Palace Census, look closely and you can see Queen Victoria and Prince Albert
How do you fill it in?

This year the Census should be completed on, or soon after, Sunday 21 March. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill per household and 10 minutes per person.

This year's Census can be filled out online, adults can complete it using any device including a mobile phone or tablet.

If people have trouble filling it in, ONS is offering help through its website, phone, social media, email or text message services.

paper census formGetty Images
What if you don't complete the Census?

Once Sunday 21st March has passed, Census field officers will visit households who haven't completed the forms. Field officers are there to persuade people to take part in the Census and help anyone fill it in too.

If after this a household does not submit a completed Census they will be committing a crime and could face a fine of up to £1000.

What is the data used for?

The information collected from the questionnaire helps organisations such as local authorities plan and fund services the population needs because they have a idea of who lives in which area.

The last Census took place in 2011. The results from the survey informed many decisions, for example, in Bristol the results where used to help decide how to fund local housing improvements.

Prof Sir Ian Diamond is the UK's national statistician and is looking at cheaper ways to conduct the questionnaire, so this could be the last Census to be carried out.

The ONS said an estimated £906m would be spent on carrying out the survey in England and Wales.

The government would have the final say on any changes to how the Census is conducted.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • My mum has already filled it out ! It took her an HOUR cause it was so long........

  • Wow! That must be confusing to adults.

  • We did ourself one yesterday
    Please answer this question if you know the answer to the question,
    Why do you do it ?

    🥰💕KittyLover 💕🥰

  • My mum loves answering the census but she’s upset it’s over a screen this year
    Brooke

  
    

  • What if you work from home all the time

