Have you made any new friends during lockdown?

Getty Images Who are your new lockdown besties?

Lockdown has had a big impact on who we can see and hang out with.

Lots of you have been off school and not been able to do any clubs either so have not been able to spend time with your usual set of friends but you might have made new friends.

People have been getting into new ways to interact with each other like video chats, phone calls or even letters so perhaps you have actually become closer to someone even though you can't see them face to face.

We want to hear about the new friendships you may have made since being in lockdown.

Maybe you've started video calling friends or family in different countries you didn't really chat to that much before or perhaps you have made a pen pal.

Or maybe you've grown closer to a family member or become friendlier with a neighbour?

Getty Images Maybe you've got closer to your brother or sister because of lockdown

Some of you have been in school throughout lockdown but in smaller mixed groups, perhaps you have spent more time with someone at school you didn't know so well before Covid?

Send us your videos telling us who your new friend is and why they make you feel happy and proud to be their friend - remember, it can be anyone!

