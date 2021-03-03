What's that smell? Stink bug arrives in UK

Getty Images Be prepared for these smelly bugs - scientists are monitoring their population growth in the UK

What's that smell? That's the smell of a new stink bug that's arrived in the UK, but how does this bug cause more of a problem than the nasty smell that comes with it?

The brown shield bug - whose scientific name is Halyomorpha Halys - is an invasive species mostly known for spoiling fruits and vegetables in the US and south-east Asia.

Known for its almond-like smell, the pest has a bad habit of ruining foods, especially apples and cucumbers. In fact, it is estimated that the US lost $37 million (£27 million) in ruined apples in 2010 because of the troublesome bugs.

Scientists have concern that the bug will become more dominant in the UK, meaning they could cause the same damage to our own fruity goods.

The bugs are very small and give off a foul smell when they are threatened

Why does the bug smell so bad?

The shield bug has a defence mechanism that releases a foul odour to help protect it from other animals, such as birds or lizards. Unfortunately, the bugs also release the smell when humans touch or move them!

The smell is said to be similar to the smell of almonds, but it shouldn't be smelly enough to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

They look very similar to UK native shield bugs, which can make it difficult for scientists to distinguish between the two species.

These stink bugs are considered a pest in the US and south-east Asia, as they can cause fresh fruit and vegetables to look unpleasant and lose their value to sell to people.

Their bite injects their saliva into the fruit and causes it change in shape and become stained inside and brown marks on the outside.

The little insects love the taste of fresh fruit such as apples or pears

How did they arrive in the UK?

It is thought that the bugs arrived in the UK through imported goods - in other words getting a ride on packages of fruits and vegetables that come into the UK.

Scientists have managed to stop an invasion of the pests over the past 10 years by monitoring any sightings, but they have been discovered at a pheromone trap, one of 19 set throughout the southern parts of England by historical research institute, NIAM EMR.

A pheromone trap is where scientists lure insects by releasing a smell they are attracted to, and then they can take note of which pests show up.

The pheromone trap allows scientists to monitor any new invasive species and fruit growers can be advised on what to expect when growing their crops.

Scientists are worried the invasive species could have a similar effect on UK crops as they have on US products

What happens now they are here?

Scientists are concerned that if the stink bug grows in the UK, they could have a similar impact they had on fruit and vegetables in the US, with some food becoming too spoiled to sell.

Doctor Powel, and entomologist at NIAB EMR said: "The capture of this flying adult in Essex reveals that the invasive species is actively dispersing within the UK. The growth and development of these insects is likely to have benefitted from the recent warm weather".

After sightings in Hampshire in 2018 and 2019, scientists will continue their pheromone traps and monitor the growth of the insects in the UK.