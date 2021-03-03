play
World Book Day 2021: Send us photos of your World Book Day costumes

Last updated at 06:59
world-book-day.Getty Images

It's World Book Day on Thursday 4 March and we want to know what you'll be wearing.

World Book Day is an international event that started 24 years ago to celebrate books, authors and encourage young people to discover the joy of reading.

The mission of World Book Day is to promote reading for pleasure and offer every child the chance to have a book of their own.

The day is organised by a charity and takes place in more than 100 countries all over the world, although some countries actually celebrate it in April.

book-pictures-cartoon.Getty Images

This year Rob Biddulph is the official illustrator for World Book Day. Learn how to draw a panda with him in five easy steps with Rob here.

There are lots of ways the day is celebrated but the most common one is dressing up and although some of you are still home-schooling, many of you will still be dressing up as your favourite book characters.

Well we want to see your costumes, send in your pictures and tell us in the comments below what you're planning on wearing.

Your parent or guardian can help you upload pictures here.

Tell us in the comments below what you're planning to wear.

