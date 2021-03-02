play
More Scottish pupils to return to school before Easter

Last updated at 16:05
kids walk through school gates.PA Media

All secondary pupils in Scotland will return to schools part-time from 15 March.

Previously, the plan had been for pupils in S1 and S3 to keep learning from home until April.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has now said all secondary pupils will get some in-school time before the Easter holidays.

Ms Sturgeon has also confirmed that children in primary four to seven will return full-time from 15 March.

Nicola Sturgeon.Reuters
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) said all secondary school pupils would return part-time before Easter

She said that there's a "clear expectation" for all secondary school pupils to go back to school full-time from after the Easter holidays.

However, she said the safety of staff and pupils is the "key priority."

All students will be required to carry on 2-metre social distancing until after Easter.

Plus, pupils will have to wear face coverings at all times in secondary schools.

P1 and P3 students have already returned to schools full-time and some senior phase pupils have already returned on a limited basis to complete work for their qualifications.

Schools are reopening at different times across the UK, you can look at when yours might open here.

  • Soon everyone will be back to school hopefully!🙏

  • I don’t live in Scotland but I’m happy for the people who do!😊

  • That is great for all pupils! I can't wait to go back to school on the 8th of March!

