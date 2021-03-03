Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

The Scottish landscape has been recreated in Minecraft to help young people understand how to run a national park.

The Cairngorms National Park has been recreated in the virtual world, in which players can build anything using blocks, covers all 1700 square miles of the park.

People's houses have been stripped out and members of the Cairngorms Youth Action Team are being asked to build new communities.

It's designed to get them thinking about how planning decisions are taken.

Video - Kevin Keane