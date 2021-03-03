play
Watch Newsround

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

The Scottish landscape has been recreated in Minecraft to help young people understand how to run a national park.

The Cairngorms National Park has been recreated in the virtual world, in which players can build anything using blocks, covers all 1700 square miles of the park.

People's houses have been stripped out and members of the Cairngorms Youth Action Team are being asked to build new communities.

It's designed to get them thinking about how planning decisions are taken.

Video - Kevin Keane

Watch more videos

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft
Video

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?
Video

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan
Video

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia
Video

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

Top Stories

Growing islands

Hundreds of islands 'growing' in the Pacific

comments
meteor.

Search for missing pieces of space rock in the UK

comments
Cairn Toul represented in Minecraft

Kids explore the Scottish Highlands in Minecraft

comments
Newsround Home