Minecraft: Cairngorms National Park recreated in game

The Cairngorms National Park in Scotland has been recreated in Minecraft.
Kids from the Cairngorms Youth Action Team have been playing in the game and say it is a really accurate representation of the famous landscape.
The existing houses have been taken out of the virtual landscape so players can plan where and what to build.
The idea is that young people can learn more about planning and the environment.
The Minecraft version of the landscape is pretty realistic because it has been built using data and maps from the real world.
Campbell, 16, has tried it out and said: "It gives people my age knowledge of what goes on in planning and how to protect the natural environment."
He said he had enjoyed exploring in the game and building a hill fort but had tried not to mine too much because of the environmental impact.
Dan Harris from the Cairngorms National Park Authority said: "They've (the players) been asked to create a community or a neighbourhood that meets the aims of the National Park.
"So the things they have to start thinking about there are how they protect and enhance the natural environment and how they make sustainable use of resources."
It's hoped that by playing the game it will help young people to understand all the things that planners have to think about to make sure there is the right balance between development and protecting the natural environment.
