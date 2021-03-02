play
Watch Newsround

Spring: We want you to send us your sunny pictures

Last updated at 15:00
comments
View Comments (14)
boy smelling flowersGetty Images

Although spring hasn't officially sprung, there are signs the seasons are changing all around us.

Days are getting warmer, longer and brighter and walks are becoming more and more colourful as flowers reappear.

We want you to send in your sunny pictures.

children taking photos on their phonesGetty Images

Have you been taking pictures on your daily walks? Maybe you've spotted daffodils blossoming, birds singing or some flowers brightening your day.

Well we want to see those colourful spring photos. Send us any pictures you have taken whilst out in your garden or on your daily walk.

Your parent or guardian can help you upload things here.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you can't see the links try clicking here.

Spring begins Saturday 20 March, according to the astronomical season. However according to the meteorological season spring already started on 1 March.

It can be confusing with different dates being used but don't worry we have a guide to help you understand exactly why. Read all about it here.

More like this

frog
image

Pictures: Amazing spring pictures

owain
play
0:57

The Big Question: Why do seasons change the weather?

young-girl-smelling-blossom

National Trust to plant blossom trees around UK

Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Cool!

  • Cool!
    From 💖Ari💖,🔵☕Tealcoffee1🔵☕

  • can i just take a pic of a spring?

    • KittyChocolateLover replied:
      Yes

  • cool what is it again?

    • KittyChocolateLover replied:
      You can take a picture of flowers or a lovely view and send it in by the send in button

  • I have sent two pictures

  • I will do a pic when I go on my walk later today with my family we go on two walks a day I have already been in one today we went for a walk along the canal where I live .
    There is a lovely view there is that is where I will take a few photographs

    Do you go on daily walks everyday then comments on this post

    Hope you have a lovely day

    [Edited by Moderator]

    • KittyChocolateLover replied:
      Yay first comment

Top Stories

cladding

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

comments
82
kids walk through school gates.

More Scottish pupils to return to school before Easter

comments
3
Mollie King chats with Ricky

Radio 1's Mollie King talks Dyslexia in lockdown

comments
27
Newsround Home