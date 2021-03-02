The brave people windsurfing on the frozen sea in Finland!

Getty Images Windsurfers in Finland look like they are having an ICE time.....!

Check out these amazing scenes in Finland where parts of the Baltic Sea have frozen!

The ice here is thick enough for these windsurfers to SKATE on the surface using specially modified windsurf boards and sails.

They can reach up to 100 kilometres per hour (around 62 mph)!

Of course, this is not safe to do on any frozen body of water - this ice, which is off Helsinki's Hernesaari coastline, is over 30 centimetres thick and reportedly strong enough to drive a small truck on.

These windsurfers say they have to maintain a very tight grip on the boom (the handle of the sail), and must wear all sorts of protective equipment including helmets.

Getty Images This stunning frozen lake makes for a fun day out in Finland!

One ice surfer, Mete Ciragan said that you need to concentrate on the surface so you don't hit a bump in the ice and fall.

"It feels great and you forget to breathe sometimes" he added.

Another of these fearless ice sailors is even a world champion at the sport!

Feodor Gurvits won the 2017 title and now helps others learn the amazing skill.

"I call them happiness machines," he said. "They really make people smile, and it's such a joy, pure movement."

He made his board himself out of a hard board - similar to a skateboard - but instead of wheels, it has three blades like on an ice skate, and has a windsurfing sail attached.

"My ambition is to keep sailing, enjoy the feel, try to build better gear and be competitive, and try to keep other people happy as well."