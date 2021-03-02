Greta Thunberg: Wild flower meadow planned after climate march ruined grass

Getty Images

The grounds near Bristol Cathedral are to be part of a rewilding project after they were damaged when thousands of people gathered to march with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate took place in February 2020, where it is thought around 15,000 people watched the Swedish environmentalist speak passionately about climate change.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather that day meant the grass area, called College Green, became very muddy when the thousands of people walked on it.

Getty Images The grassy area in the city centre was damaged when thousands of pedestrians walked on it in poor weather conditions

A fundraiser was set up to help repair the green, which raised over £15,000.

Another £5,000 has been donated by a local green energy company.

Wild flower meadows will be created at the site and it is hoped it will attract more pollinators such as bees and insects.

The meadow will contain species native to the UK such as strawberry clover, cowslip, white campion, and tufted vetch as well as bright flowering species such as common poppy, cornflower and yellow rattle.