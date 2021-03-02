Spider-Man, Spider-Pig... or Spider-Slug? Check out this slug's new moves!

Ecological Society of Australia A slug slides down its own mucus in never-before-seen behaviour

Forget Spider-Man, we have a new slinging superhero in town! A slug has been filmed in Australia hanging in the air, similar to how a spider dangles on its silk thread - a behaviour that's never been seen before!

The slug appears to be dangling mid-air by a thread of slimy mucus. The mucus even drops ahead of the slugs body, suggesting it is sliding down the thread, a bit like a fireman's pole.

John Gould, an ecologist for the University of Newcastle in Australia, spotted the slug acrobatics whilst conducting research on some frogs.

Mr Gould said: "These threads are similar to spider silk... allowing for rapid movement between surfaces of different heights."

The video shows the slug travelling down the thread of mucus before finally dropping off and landing safely on the ground.

Just as a spider is able to lower itself on threads of fine silk, Australia's striped field slug appears to have adopted a similar method of movement, only instead of silk, it is hanging from a cord of mucus.

A key difference observed by the scientists from the University of Newcastle in Australia was that the mucus strand also extended in front of the slug as it was travelling downwards - almost as though it were slithering down a vertical bridge.

Other species of slug, such as the leopard slug, can secrete slime cords to hang in mid air, but it has not been recorded as a means of travel for a solo slug before.

Pretty impressive - if slimy - moves!

