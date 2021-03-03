Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Organisers planning 'most normal' event possible

Getty Images

The organisers behind this year's Eurovision Song Contest say they are planning to make it the "most normal" event they can.

It is set to take place in Rotterdam in The Netherlands, after 2020's competition was postponed due to the pandemic.

There will be singers from 41 different countries taking part and they'll all have to follow strict rules.

It is even hoped that a live audience can be there, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

The contestants will be allowed to fly as the competition will be classed as essential travel with artists going there for work. It will take place on 18 and 20 May, with the grand final on 22 May 2021.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible."

Getty Images Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won in 2019 which is why the next competition will be held in The Netherlands

There will be various measures in place to try and keep everyone as safe as possible and prevent the virus spreading.

Sietse Bakker, the show's executive producer, said: "With the help of extensive testing, mask-wearing, hygiene measures, attention to ventilation and innovative measures, we will create an environment in which crew, artists and the press can work as safely as possible.

"Our goal is clear: to prevent transmission of the virus during the event."

Ahoy Stadium Rotterdam/Eurovision This is the Ahoy stadium were the contest will be held

According to the Eurovision organisers there are three scenarios and plans that could happen, depending on how things develop.

Scenarios B, C and D.

B is a socially-distanced contest and is the one that's most hoped for and the one being planned.

It's the most "normal" way to host the competition and would involve a full contest with no, or a reduced, audience.

Scenarios C and D would have more restrictions in place.

According to the Eurovision website, C would be a Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions. This means that if people can't travel to Rotterdam they will perform from their own countries.

Performances from Rotterdam, and from contestants in their own countries, will be brought together as one show.

D would be a Eurovision Song Contest in lockdown. If Rotterdam was to go into lockdown again, no one would be able to travel to Rotterdam and the show would be performed from the contestants' own countries - live.

However, organisers are increasingly hopeful and confident B will be what happens!

James Newman - who was going to represent the UK in 2020 - has been re-selected for 2021.

The different possible scenarios mean he will either perform in person in Rotterdam or remotely from the UK.

Details about his new song haven't been released yet, but he says it will be something "positive and upbeat".

Some of the other competitors lined up for last year's competition, will also be returning.