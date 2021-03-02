At Lytham Hall in Lytham, Lancashire more than 25 million snow drops are blanketing the grounds.

Usually the public would be able to walk around the grounds and see the snow drops up close but because of coronavirus restrictions, things are different this year.

One thing that isn't different is the message that the snow drops give to people, spring is on the way.

Lead volunteer at Lytham Hall, John Hornyak said: "They are literally the sign of hope, they are the end of the winter, they are coming out of the gloom they are coming into the hopefulness and they are coming into the spring."

You can see for yourself here how beautiful they really are!