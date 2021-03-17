play
Is there lots of dog poo in your local park?

Last updated at 07:05
Is there a lot of dog poo in your park?

If so, it seems you're not alone as lots of families have been complaining about the amount of dog poo left in parks.

With people spending a lot more time at home during lockdown, to tackle boredom some pet lovers have decided to welcome a new dog to their home.

Because of not being able to travel far from home lots of these dogs are now being walked in local parks.

However this is having an impact on these parks.

Some families have noticed a rise in the amount of dog poo being left on the streets and in parks too.

This makes it harder for children who want to enjoy their daily exercise by playing in the park playgrounds.

One boy who wanted to do something about this is 12-year-old Max, who got some bags and bottles then went to work! Check out his idea in this video.

Is there loads of dog poo in your park?

Warning: this video contains a lot of poo. At least you can't smell it!

Have you seen more dog poo in your park? Let us know in the comments!

