Snake snow sculpture slithers into US neighbourhood

MORN MOSLEY III It took 10 hours for the family to create the snake sculpture in their mum's front garden.

A family in the US state of Colorado have wowed their neighbours with this stunning snow creation.

The 23-metre-long serpent is made entirely of snow from their mum's front garden, and took 10 HOURS to create.

It's not the first time Morn Mosley and his five siblings have been responsible for snowy art work.

In 2019 they created a tiger sculpture that proved a hit on social media.

... And this year their snow-snake appears to have gone one better!

MORN MOSLEY III It's not the first time the family have made similar creations - in 2019 they made a tiger sculpture

Spray paint provides colour

Once again the sculpture has attracted lots of interest from locals in Denver.

"They all stop to take pictures," said Mr Mosley.

"My dad would make them with us when we were younger" he said, "we just try to have fun every now and then and create one for old times sake."

MORN MOSLEY III The sculpture is around 23 metres long. Spray paint is applied to the snow-snake to add colour and texture to their creation.

Before any paint is applied the family crew create the shape of the serpent and at 23-metres-long, that takes some time!

Once that's done they use spray paint to add colour and shading which makes the snow-snake stand out to passers-by.

The group post their creations on social media so people can see the hard work that's gone into it.

"Can't wait until next year to see how you outdo yourselves again," one person commented.