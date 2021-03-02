Snowdrops, daffodils, crocuses: What signs of spring have YOU spotted?

Getty Images Bright daffodils bloom in early spring

Although spring doesn't officially start until 20 March there are signs of the season changing all around.

Days are getting warmer, longer and brighter and walks are becoming more and more colourful as flowers reappear.

It has been a bumper year for snowdrops, which are the first flowers to appear at the end of winter.

From daffodils to patches of bright crocuses you might have seen some flowers to brighten your day on your lockdown walks.

We want to know what signs of the coming spring you have spotted? Let us know in the comments.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Take a look at more than 25 million snowdrops at Lytham Hall that are bringing hope

Snowdrops in bloom

At Lytham Hall in Lytham, Lancashire more than 25 million snowdrops are blanketing the grounds.

Usually the public would be able to walk around the grounds and see the snowdrops up close but because of coronavirus restrictions, things are different this year.

One thing that isn't different is the message that the snow drops give to people.

Lead volunteer at Lytham Hall, John Hornyak said: "They are literally the sign of hope, they are the end of the winter, they are coming out of the gloom they are coming into the hopefulness and they are coming into the spring."

Getty Images

He continued to say that the interesting weather we've had over the last year has meant that the snowdrops at Lytham Hall this year are could be the best year yet!

Lytham Hall are looking forward to welcoming people back to the grounds as soon as it is safe to do so and John said: "We have hope, not just snowdrop hope but genuine hope now."

Getty Images Bluebells usually bloom from mid April onwards

Have you noticed any signs of spring? Have you seen some crocuses or any daffodils?

We would love for you to tell us about what you have seen in the comments below!